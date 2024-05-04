Balloon release held in memory of child killed in Pharr crash

CORRECTION: The video states Caleb Ramirez died "two weeks ago." Caleb Ramirez died last week on Friday, April 26.

A balloon release was held Friday evening in memory of an 8-year-old boy who died last month after he was struck by a vehicle.

The balloon release for Caleb Ramirez was held at a family ranch in San Juan.

Caleb Ramirez was previously identified as the boy who died after he was struck by a vehicle on April 26 while riding his bicycle at the 700 block of East Eller Street near his home.

Caleb Ramirez’s parents say they want police to hold the person who hit their son responsible.

“All we want is for the truth to be known, and we will never stop fighting for Caleb,” Sonia Hernandez, Caleb Ramirez’s mother, said.

The Pharr Police Department originally said Caleb Ramirez died after the unidentified driver backed into the child. They later amended their statement to say the vehicle was driving down the street when the crash happened.

Channel 5 News reached out to the Pharr Police Department following the balloon release. They confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and no one has been charged in connection with the crash.