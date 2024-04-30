Mother of child killed in Pharr while riding his bike speaks out

A Rio Grande Valley mother is grieving after her 8-year-old son was killed after being hit by a truck on April 26.

"He was real silly, he played with everyone, he was the nicest little boy, he had his morals," Sonia Hernandez said.

Caleb Ramirez died Friday evening. Pharr police say he was riding his bike near his home when he was hit by a truck.

"Everything just flashed by my mind when I saw him. I felt so much anger! I just felt so much anger. I didn't know anything at the moment," Hernandez said.

The Pharr Police Department's preliminary investigation originally stated the boy was hit by a driver who was backing out of a driveway.

Hernandez says her surveillance cameras show a different story.

"The video shows where he looked both ways, no cars and by then there was a truck parked on the curb, so to Caleb there was no danger," Hernandez said. "As he started peddling, the truck took off, and he ran over my baby."

Pharr PD released a statement late Monday afternoon saying further investigation showed the truck did not hit the boy while backing up. Instead, the truck hit the boy while moving forward eastbound on Eller Street.

The family says the community offered their support and created a little memorial for Caleb.

As Hernandez grieves, she reminds parents of how precious time is.

"Love your babies. Don't go a day without saying goodbye or without kissing them to take pictures with them," Hernandez said.

Pharr police say the driver of the truck stayed at the scene the night of the crash and is cooperating with their investigation.

So far, no charges are filed, but police say they continue to investigate.

Watch the video above for the full story.