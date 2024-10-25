x

Week 9 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights

Thursday, October 24, 2024

 Thursday, Oct. 24

Visiting Team Score Home Team Score Time 
Los Fresnos 24 Veterans Memorial 21 FINAL
Lyford 27 Santa Gertrudis Academy 0 FINAL
Rowe 42 Mission 52 FINAL
Edinburg North 21 La Joya 24 FINAL
Hanna 6 Harlingen 10 FINAL
McAllen Memorial 0 Vela 56 FINAL
Mercedes 40 PSJA Southwest 13 FINAL

