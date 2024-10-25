Week 9 - Thursday Night Valley Football Highlights
Thursday, Oct. 24
|Visiting Team
|Score
|Home Team
|Score
|Time
|Los Fresnos
|24
|Veterans Memorial
|21
|FINAL
|Lyford
|27
|Santa Gertrudis Academy
|0
|FINAL
|Rowe
|42
|Mission
|52
|FINAL
|Edinburg North
|21
|La Joya
|24
|FINAL
|Hanna
|6
|Harlingen
|10
|FINAL
|McAllen Memorial
|0
|Vela
|56
|FINAL
|Mercedes
|40
|PSJA Southwest
|13
|FINAL
