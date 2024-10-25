Valley shrimpers asking for buyouts amid struggling industry

Shrimpers in the Rio Grande Valley continue facing hardships, and are now asking Congress for buyouts.

Valley shrimpers met with lawmakers Thursday and said they want to sell off their fleet because they can’t sustain their business amid years of high fuel costs, worker shortages, and competition from imported shrimp.

Shrimpers are asking Congress to step in to help provide some relief.

“The main issue is the fuel price — it's just too high — and the prices of the shrimp are too low,” Joe Martinez with Martinez Trawlers said. “Right now in Port Isabel there's like 30 some shrimp boats, and I think out of all 30 some shrimp boats, there's six that are running.”

Lawmakers say tariffs or subsidies might be options in Congress going forward.