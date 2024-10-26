Police: Political signs in Rio Grande City being vandalized

Political signs in Rio Grande City are repeatedly being vandalized, according to the Rio Grande City Police Department.

A Harris-Walz campaign sign outside a business was spray-painted yellow. Surveillance footage shows a man walking up to the front of the business and then pull out the can of spray paint and tag the sign.

The video showed the street was otherwise empty except for a truck parked on the opposite side of the road.

The sign was outside the same business where a xenophobic letter saying "Go back to Mexico" was taped to the front door.

RELATED STORY: Rio Grande City police investigating after business receives xenophobic letter

The owner said he believes it was in response to his pro-Democrat political signs.

The Rio Grande City Police Department is asking people who have had their signs vandalized to come forward.

“It might have been in the same episode, but we might have different victims,” RGC Assistant Police Chief Jose Solis said. “So we need them to come forward first to file a report.”

Vandalizing a political sign is a crime punishable by up to 180 days in jail.