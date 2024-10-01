Rio Grande City police investigating after business receives xenophobic letter

Patricio Hernandez has operated Grande Garbage Collection for 44 years in Rio Grande City.

As a private business owner, Hernandez says he shows support for the Democratic Party on his property with signs and flags.

Hernandez said he’s never had issues with the display until he started getting phone calls about it last week.

On Sept. 24, a surveillance camera captured a masked man taping a sign on his door that called his signs on display “propaganda.” The letter tell Hernandez “This is a Republican state…go back to Mexico where you came from.”

Hernandez said he was born in Mexico, and he became a U.S. citizen at the age of 10.

“And I've been here ever since,” Hernandez said. “I've been part of this community. I went to college, I served in the border patrol for 21 and a half years, and now we're providing a quality service to the community here. This is a country of opportunity, and I’m an example of that."

Hernandez reported the incident to the Rio Grande City Police Department.

“We currently have an investigation open trying to identify this person,” Rio Grande City Assistant Police Chief Jose Solis said. “It's very unfortunate that somebody would take the time to go do that just because you don't agree with someone's political views."

Police say they’re determining what kind of charges the person would face.

While they search for a suspect, Hernandez says he has a message for the public.

“We don't have to get nasty,” Hernandez said. “At the end of time, we're still gonna have to live here as friends and neighbors. Let’s lower the tone. We don't have to do this."

Those with any information that can help police with their investigation are urged to call the Rio Grande City Police Department at 956-487-8892.

