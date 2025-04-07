The Vaqueros drop game two of the doubleheader to Northwestern State
The Vaqueros dropped game to of the doubleheader against Northwestern State on Sunday. The Demons rallied past the Vaqueros with a 5 run 8th inning to take the win 8-5.
UTRGV will end a 10 game road trip on Tuesday against Louisiana.
