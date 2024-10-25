Nolana Avenue expansion project in the works in McAllen

A $12 million project in McAllen will soon expand a stretch of road in McAllen.

The project will increase Nolana Avenue between 23rd Street and Ware Road from three to six lanes in both directions.

The expansion project will also include a raised median for better traffic control, and oversized sidewalks on both sides.

Part of the project is being paid for with state and federal funding through the Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The Texas Department of Transportation will oversee the project.

McAllen city officials told Channel 5 News more information would be provided on Friday on when the project is expected to begin.

