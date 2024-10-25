Brownsville firefighters raising funds to support one of their own following stomach cancer diagnosis

The Brownsville Fire Department is supporting one of their own.

Firefighter Jesse Perez was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 stomach cancer. He’s been with the department for over 29 years.

The fire department says they’re raising funds to help pay for his treatments and travel related expenses, as he is receiving treatment in Houston.

A fundraiser in Perez’s honor is set for Saturday, Nov. 9 at Fire Station #9 at 62 E. Alton Gloor in Brownsville.

Brisket sandwich plates will be sold there for $10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Brownsville Police Department will have their own fundraiser at the Brownsville Events Center — located at 1 Event Center, Paredes Line Rd. FM1847 — from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26.

You can also donate to a GoFundMe in Perez’s honor.