Ethics complaint filed against McAllen mayor amid election for city propositions

An ethics complaint was filed against McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos over an alleged elections code violation, according to a news release.

The ethics complaint was filed Monday with the Texas Ethics Commission by the statewide group Ground Game Texas.

According to a news release, the mayor is accused of creating an “unregistered” political action committee, and failing to file a treasurer appointment for it.

The committee, Concerned McAllen Residents, has posted signs in opposition of two propositions on the ballot for the Nov. 5 election that Ground Game Texas introduced.

Proposition A would limit campaign donations to commission and mayoral candidates to $500. Proposition B would give residents the power to take elected officials off the commission, recall decisions, and put their own proposals on the ballot.

EXPLAINER: McAllen voters to decide on two propositions

“When the PAC was formed they put a different name, so that's what kind of caused the issues,” Villalobos said. “I can't get too involved when it comes to city stuff, but a lot of people wanted to get involved and fight."

Villalobos says he's not directly involved with the group campaigning against the propositions, but he has been outspoken on social media about his opposition.

The mayor said his campaign marketer helped start a PAC to buy signs against the measures.

“The one that was formed is 'Save McAllen,' and what was placed on the sign was 'Concerned Citizens,'" Villalobos said, adding that he believes the other name was placed on the sign due to “miscommunication between the individuals."

Channel 5 News went through McAllen’s records of their PACS and found “Save McAllen” was registered on Oct. 7. The office of the McAllen city secretary told Channel 5 News they did not receive registration from “Concerned McAllen Residents.”

Karen Salazar, Ground Game Texas’ campaign manager, said they believe Villalobos was responsible because of his social media posts.

“He has a lot of posts including other commissioners helping him put up the signs around McAllen, so it didn't take a lot of effort,” Salazar said, adding that the mix-up is cause for concern.

“It's a mistake that shouldn't have happened in the first place. He’s a lawyer — he knows the law,” Salazar said. “I just hope that Mr. Villalobos can be accountable for his actions, and McAllen residents can take this as a sign of what the propositions are trying to do."

Watch the video above for the full story.