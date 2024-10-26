Cameron County election officials report clothing violations at the polls

Cameron County election officials say they’ve seen voters showing up to the polls with campaign related gear — a campaigning violation.

According to the Texas election code, wearing clothing that supports a political candidate within 100 feet of an election site is illegal.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza said they’ve noticed several people in line at the polls wearing campaign related gear since Monday, when early voting started.

Election officials do not want clothing to influence anyone casting their ballot.

Those showing up in campaign related clothing will be asked to either take the item off, change clothes, or turn their shirt inside out.

Channel 5 News was told voters have complied with those requests.

“We try to do everything to make sure that it's as easy as possible for them to continue their voting process,” Garza said. “Whether it's asking them to turn the shirt inside out, to put the cap away or put something over, a sweatshirt or hoodie over the t-shirt that they're wearing."

Those who don’t comply with those rules will be charged with a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a $500 fine.

