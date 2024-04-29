Pharr police release new details on young boy killed in auto-pedestrian accident
Pharr police have released further details in reference to an auto-pedestrian accident involving a young boy on a bicycle.
The incident occurred on April 26 at around 7:30 p.m. at the 700 block of East Eller Street. A previous report said a male driver was backing out of a driveway when he struck the child.
RELATED STORY: Pharr police: Child killed in auto-pedestrian accident
City of Pharr Spokesperson Michael Martinez said the investigation revealed the driver was backing out of an apartment complex and then began traveling eastbound on Eller Street, where the boy riding his bicycle was hit by the truck.
The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Martinez said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
He said circumstances surrounding the accident are "still under thorough investigation by the Pharr Police Department."
