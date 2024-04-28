Pharr police: Child killed in auto-pedestrian accident
Pharr police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that killed a child on a bicycle at the 700 block of East Eller Street.
A spokesperson with the Pharr Police Department said the accident happened on Friday, April 26. Preliminary investigation revealed a man was backing out of a driveway when he struck the child riding a bike. The man stopped and contacted 911.
According to the spokesperson, the child was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The accident is under investigation and no criminal charges are anticipated.
