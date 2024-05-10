Friday, May 10, 2024: Stray shower with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X.
More News
News Video
-
Mission man sentenced to 25 years on continuous sexual abuse of a...
-
'The child may not make it:' Women arraigned on child abuse charges...
-
Upgrades at Hidalgo Energy Center in Edinburg to help with energy reliability...
-
La Villa ISD installs new locks at classroom doors to improve security
-
Prescription Health: Male infertility specialist advises patients to consider fertility preservation