Region One gearing up for 29th annual technology conference

A three-day-long technology conference is set for next week at South Padre Island.

The Region One 29th Annual Technology Conference will feature multiple workshops from Tuesday, May 14 through Thursday, May 16.

Region One STEM Coordinator Sylvia Escobar discusses more details about the event in the video above.

More information, including how to register for the event, is available online.