Death investigation underway at Payne Arena

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead Saturday morning outside Payne Arena, according to Hidalgo Police Chief Romero Rodriguez.

Foul play is not suspected, Rodriguez added.

The man was identified as an employee of a third party concert production company in his late 30s or early 40s that was helping set up an event at the Payne Arena, Rodriguez said.

The man was found collapsed in the back of the building. Police have not released his name yet.

Rodriguez said the man reported he was feeling sick on Friday night while working at an event, adding that the man may have suffered a heat stroke.

An autopsy has been ordered.