Valley nonprofit helping vaccinate and foster stray dogs found in La Joya

A Rio Grande Valley nonprofit organization is stepping in to help find fosters for nearly a dozen stray dogs in La Joya.

On Thursday, Channel 5 News reported that a group of Winter Texans have been caring for 10 stray dogs they believe were dumped near their neighborhood.

PREVIOUS STORY: Winter Texans seeking volunteers to foster, adopt stray dogs found in La Joya

With the group set to leave for the summer, the Winter Texans asked the community to help care for the strays.

Channel 5 News learned on Saturday that Barks & Brews Pet Adoption and Transport will be vaccinating the dogs on Monday, May 13. They are also helping with transportation to bring the dogs to fosters outside the state.

To ask about fostering the dogs, call Nancy Taylor at 616-430-6743.