Winter Texans seeking volunteers to foster, adopt stray dogs found in La Joya

A woman from Michigan said she and a group of other Winter Texans have been caring for nearly a dozen stray dogs found in La Joya.

Before they head back home, the group said they want to make sure the dogs will be taken care of.

“I’m desperate to get word out about them,” Nancy Taylor said. “Get them into foster homes, get them adopted, have more people bring them ice and food because we're all getting older, and it's taking its toll with this heat. It's dangerous to be out here.”

Since they found the dogs, the group has been bringing food and a doggie pool and ice to keep them cool.

Taylor says she even convinced some businesses to get on board.

“I got Denny’s restaurant in Peñitas involved, they donate ice,” Taylor said. “Don Lupe’s restaurant is donating ice, Enchanted Valley — my neighborhood building — is donating ice. There was another business where the manager bought ice out of his own pocket.”

The group said they don’t want to take the dogs to a shelter because they know they're full and would be at risk of euthanasia. They believe someone dumped the dogs.

With most of the group back up north, and many of them preparing to leave for the summer, they fear the dogs will be left to die.

“I pray that every puppy is in a home,” Taylor said. “I really pray that we're still going to have people coming out here taking care of them and keeping them alive in this heat.”

To ask about fostering the dogs, call Nancy Taylor at 616-430-6743.

Watch the video above for the full story.