Third water treatment plant in the works in city of Mission

As the city continues growing, more resources will be needs, Mission city leaders say.

The city currently has two water plants that treat more than 25 million gallons of water from the Rio Grande daily, and officials say that may not be enough in the future.

Mission Public Works Director Juan Pablo Terrazas says the city is adding a third water treatment plant to increase the city's water capacity, and potentially add more options.

The third water treatment plant would add an extra 6 million gallons of water per day. The city is researching whether it's possible to get 3 million of those gallons from groundwater.

“It’s going to help us sustain our pressures, and also the consumption we see on a daily basis,” Terrazas said. “It’s going to help our residents to have better pressure at home."

The Texas Water Development Board approved a $4 million dollar loan for the city of Mission to pay for design and studies.

Mission residents are going to repay the loan with their water and sewer bills, but they won’t see an increase.

The total cost of the project is estimated at more than $30 million dollars.

“We are getting ready for the future for all of that area to expand and bring more houses and more commercial and industrial areas,” Terrazas said.

The city is also applying for several grants and researching ways to pay for the plant itself. Construction on the third water treatment plant is expected to begin in 2026 between Inspiration Road and Conway Avenue.

