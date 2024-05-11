UTRGV spring commencement ceremonies celebrate over 4,000 graduates
More than 4,000 UTRGV students earned their diplomas during UTRGV’s Spring 2024 Commencement ceremonies.
The graduation ceremonies started on Friday morning at the Brownsville campus, and multiple ceremonies were held Saturday for students at the Edinburg campus at the Bert Ogden Arena.
With Mother’s Day approaching on Sunday, UTRGV President Guy Bailey told the graduates to thank their mothers for their support.
“After the ceremony, I want you to go find your mom and give her a hug," Bailey said. "Tell her you love her, this degree is just as much hers as it is yours.”
