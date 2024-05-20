Brownsville Public Library reopens, adds more security after fatal shooting

Extra security is in place at all of Brownsville's libraries after a deadly shooting at the main library on May 11.

The Brownsville Public Library has finally reopened its doors after being closed for eight days.

Brownsville police said there is now police presence at the main library and at the Southmost branch. At least one officer will be on duty at each library when before, the library had an unarmed security officer.

Investigators say on Saturday, May 11, Humberto Paz shot and killed a 71-year-old man inside the main library branch.

Brownsville police says they want everyone to feel safe coming to the library.

"We want everyone to enjoy the library, to feel safe, use the resources. With elections coming up, we want everyone to go out and vote," Brownsville Police Department Spokesperson Abril Luna said.

The city is working with the police department to add more security measures.

