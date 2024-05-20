Brownsville police: Suspect jumps into resaca to avoid arrest for allegedly robbing jewelry store

Brownsville police apprehended a man who jumped into a resaca to avoid being arrested for an aggravated robbery.

The Brownsville Police Department posted on their Facebook page that the man, identified as 30-year-old Jose Antonio Ramirez Jr., allegedly robbed a Zales Jewelry store, located inside the Sunrise Mall.

Police said they were dispatched to the jewelry store at around 11 a.m. Monday. They were advised that Ramirez used a hammer to commit the robbery and fled the scene.

At around 11:15 a.m., officers in the area began searching for Ramirez and were able to locate him behind Super Cream at the 1000 block of FM 802.

Police said Ramirez jumped into the resaca to avoid being arrested.

They said with assistance from federal agents and the Brownsville Fire Department, officers were able to arrest Ramirez.

No injuries were reported and charges are pending. The case remains under investigation.