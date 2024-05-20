Border Patrol seizes more than 600 pounds of meth at Pharr International Bridge
U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized more than $5.4 million in methamphetamine at the Pharr International Bridge.
The seizure occurred on May 9 when a CBP officer referred a tractor-trailer hauling a commercial shipment of Papayas for a secondary inspection, according to a news release.
The news release said officers "conducted a thorough examination that included utilization of a non-intrusive inspection system."
CBP officers eventually discovered 369 packages containing a total of 606 pounds of alleged methamphetamine; the street value was approximately $5,419,700, according to the news release.
CBP seized the narcotics and Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.
More News
News Video
-
Palm Valley Animal Society shelter improvement project in the works
-
Victim identified in Hidalgo County murder investigation, two suspects arraigned
-
Experts advise not to swim alone after teen girl drowns at South...
-
Brownsville Public Library reopens, adds more security after fatal shooting
-
Pump Patrol - May 20, 2024
Sports Video
-
Edinburg's Emily Carranco signs for Texas A&M San Antonio Basketball
-
UIL Softball Regional Semifinal Highlights and Scores 5-18
-
UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights and Scores 5-18
-
UIL Baseball Regional Quarterfinal Highlights 5-17
-
UIL Softball Regional Semifinal Highlights 5-17