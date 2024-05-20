Edinburg's Emily Carranco signs for Texas A&M San Antonio Basketball
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg High's Emily Carranco signed her letter of intent to join the inaugural basketball signing class to Texas A&M San Antonio.
The Lady Bobcat has dominated on the court, hitting her 2,000 career point mark during her senior season.
Click on the video above for more on her special day.
