x

UIL Softball & Baseball playoff upcoming schedule

UIL Softball & Baseball playoff upcoming schedule
3 hours 29 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, May 20 2024 May 20, 2024 May 20, 2024 11:19 PM May 20, 2024 in Sports

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas -- Two RGV baseball and two RGV softball teams are left remaining in the UIL playoffs.

Click on the video above for match details to the upcoming series involving valley teams.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days