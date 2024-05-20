Experts advise not to swim alone after teen girl drowns at South Padre Island

Harlingen Consolidate Independent School District is making counselors available after one of their students drowned at South Padre Island.

Cameron County Park Rangers say the young teen got caught in a rip current.

The girl's father said the family is devastated and people traveled from across the Rio Grande Valley, even as far as Corpus Christi, to find his daughter.

The young girl went missing Sunday morning near Beach Access #5 and search volunteers found her body at around 11 p.m.

A lot of people head to the beach this time of year, and the chief park ranger has a reminder for beach goers.

"You could be standing right next to another person, and all of a sudden the rip current takes them out, and what happens, it takes you further out and if you don't know how to get out of them or can't swim back, you're going to be in trouble," Cameron County Chief Park Ranger Horacio Zamora said.

Advice from the Texas Park Rangers is to never swim alone, try to swim near lifeguards if possible, never go into water deeper than your waist, especially in a red flag warning, and if you get pulled offshore don't panic, swim parallel to the shore then diagonal back to the sand.

