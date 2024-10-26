Port Mansfield police searching for marina thieves

The Port Mansfield Police Department are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole fishing equipment from the marina.

Port Mansfield Police Chief David Mayes said the two suspects stole "high-end fishing equipment" on several occasions starting in July. The most recent theft happened on Monday night.

Police said nearly $30,000 in fishing equipment has been stolen.

Mayes said two men wearing masks scaled a fence "making unlawful entry onto the marina" and took rods, reels and tackle.

A $500 reward is being offered for any information leading to the arrests of the two suspects. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Port Mansfield police at 956-944-2522.