Harlingen CISD student wins new vehicle thanks to perfect attendance record

Over 350 students at Harlingen CISD were celebrated Friday for having perfect attendance this school year.

Prizes such as $500 gift cards, an IPad and a MacBook Pro were given out through a name draw among the students, but the most sought after prize was a brand new, 2024 Chevy Trax LS.

Harlingen Collegiate High School junior Emily Fuentes was the lucky winner of the new car.

“I wasn't going to come because I can't drive yet,” Fuentes said.

Fuentes said her dedication to her studies, and her commitment to school, comes from a desire to learn.

“I've been motivated to go to class because I hate missing a day,” Fuentes said. “It just leads to not understanding anything, so it makes me want to go everyday so I always know what I’m doing.”

Harlingen Collegiate High School Principal Pamela Flores said she is proud of all the students who honored.

“They do make a sacrifice and commitment to their education, and so they get up every day, they show up to school on time,” Flores said. “They're committed to their education, they don't miss a day, rain or shine.”

Fuentes said she plans on getting a degree in marine biology after high school, but for now she's focused on getting her driver’s license so she can cruise around in her new car.

