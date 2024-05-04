Valley-made film releasing on Prime Video

A film made in the Rio Grande Valley will be released later this month.

Written, directed by and starring former Border Patrol agent Ray'lin Francois, “Find Me” is a supernatural thriller that aims to bring awareness on child abduction.

The film features Weslaco-native and pro-boxer Brandon Figueroa.

Francois is joined in the studio with Baldemar Garcia, who served as the film’s cinematographer and editor, to discuss the movie.

“Find Me” will release on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, May 16.

Watch the video above for the full interview.