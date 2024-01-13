Border Patrol agent highlighting Valley talent in directorial debut

After working as a Border Patrol agent for the last 14 years, Ray'lin Francois is taking on a new role as writer, director and actor.

Francois’ feature film debut, “Find Me,” is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video in the spring.

“Our main focus is to show that the Valley does have talent because we've constantly heard so many times from so many people saying that the Valley doesn't have talent,” Francois said. “So we're just here to prove that wrong."

The film is a supernatural thriller that aims to bring awareness on child abduction.

Francois hopes the film will not only bring attention to the crime, but shine a light on Valley talent.

The film features Weslaco-native and pro-boxer Brandon Figueroa.

“The Valley has talent, it has talent in cinema, sports, academics,” Figueroa said. “Anything is possible. It doesn't matter where you come from. A lot of people from the Valley feel like they're undermined… but no. it's what you make it."

