Edinburg hardware store preparing for tax-free weekend on emergency supplies

Texas residents will not pay taxes on items such as batteries, flashlights, fire extinguishers and other emergency supplies.

Saturday, April 27, marks the start of the 2024 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday. Shoppers have until Monday, April 29 to purchase the items free of tax.

Workers at Johnny's True Value hardware store in Edinburg have already set up a display of items that fly off the shelves during hurricane season.

The items include tarps, batteries, portable lanterns and flashlights, which people come looking for last minute when disaster strikes.

“I think it's really important to be on the safe side… because once these things sale, sometimes it can be pretty tough to get them in the store,” Homer Gutierrez, a paint technician at Johnny's True Value, said. “So you gotta take advantage.”

A survey conducted by ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba found a third of all Texas households feel unprepared for extreme weather events.

There are no limits on the number of items you can buy, and a list of qualifying items is available online.

