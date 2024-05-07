New secondary inspection station in Roma to handle overflow

A new commercial truck inspection station in Roma has opened, and it should help the town see more trucks come through, according to officials.

Commercial trucks have had to wait on the bridge sometimes for hours on their small port of entry, waiting for their turn for an inspection.

The new inspection station can handle 23 inspections at a time, while a handful are still taken care of on the bridge. It also has a lot more room for other trucks to wait in line, unlike the International Bridge.

This inspection station is part of a much larger project, Roma's new industrial park.

The park will be a staging area for companies to hold things, like construction materials, and it's expected to create hundreds of jobs for the area.

Something the Roma Mayor Jaime Escobar Jr. says is badly needed.

"For years I've felt there aren't too many options in Roma. I'm an educator, a lot of our family members are educators, and that's pretty much what we have as far as options to work. But now, there will be a lot more options to work in this import export industry," Escobar said.

Trucks are already coming in for inspections, but the industrial park isn't open just yet. Officials say that could take at least another six months.

Watch the video above for the full story.