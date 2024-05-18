Edcouch-Elsa ISD holds mass shooter training

Saturday marked the first of many training sessions for district security guards who are a part of the Guardian Program.

Volunteers of the statewide-mandated initiative receive training on what to do in case of an active shooter on campus.

Elsa ISD District Director of Safety and Security Raul Gonzalez says this training the district offers is more in depth than legally required.

“We have gone above and beyond because we really believe that the most important thing we need to do is make sure our guardians have the equipment they need to respond to an active shooter but more importantly, the training they need to respond to an active shooter,” Gonzalez said.

Saturday’s training was focused on neutralizing that potential suspect with items like guns blanks and heavy duty protective shields and batons.

The district hopes to hold more trainings throughout the year.