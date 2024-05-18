Man found dead in Brownsville, investigation underway

Photo credit: MGN Online

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Brownsville police officers responded to the 100 block of Blanche Street Saturday at around 2:29 a.m. where they found the victim, according to a news release.

The victim was not identified in the release, and police said information on the suspect was not available.

Those with any information on the investigation are urged to call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.