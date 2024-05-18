3 men plead guilty in Starr County bribery investigation

A former U.S. Department of Agriculture loan specialist and two contractors from Rio Grande City pleaded guilty to federal bribery charges on Friday.

As part of their guilty plea, Roberto Rodriguez, Jose Sandoval and Daniel Diaz admitted to their involvement in the bribery scheme.

ORIGINAL STORY: USDA employee indicted for accepting bribes from Rio Grande City contractors

Rodriguez, a former USDA rural development loan specialist, turned himself in to federal authorities in August 2023 and confessed to taking bribes from Sandoval and Diaz.

Sandoval and Diaz were USDA loan contractors who would pay Rodriguez to refer applicants of the USDA 504 Single Family Housing Repair Grant and Loan Program to the contractors.

A sentencing date for the men was not listed in federal court records. They all face up to 15 years in federal prison and a possible fine of up to $250,000.