Over 30 Valley law enforcement officers graduate from training program

More than 30 police officers across the Rio Grande Valley are now better trained to face ethical decisions on the job.

Supervisors from a dozen Valley police departments graduated from the Texas Sgt. Academy in Mission on Friday.

The two-week training program is focused on leadership and accountability, and also includes courses on how to responsibly use police force.

Police supervisors from cities near El Paso, Houston and San Antonio also participated.