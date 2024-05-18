Edinburg police: 6-year-old boy dies after drowning at apartment complex pool
A drowning investigation is underway in Edinburg after a 6-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in a pool at an apartment complex died, according to a news release.
Officers with the Edinburg Police Department responded to a report of a child found unresponsive at the community pool at the Vista De Palmas apartment complex, located at 1415 W. Freddy Dr., Friday shortly before 5 p.m.
The child was transported to DHR Health, a news release from city spokesperson Roxanne Lerma said.
“Tragically, the child was pronounced deceased early on Saturday morning,” the release stated, adding that the drowning investigation is underway.
