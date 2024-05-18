x

City of Mission prepares for hurricane season with cleanup project

Saturday, May 18 2024

Loads of tires, old mattresses and other unwanted items were dropped off in Mission on Saturday as the city prepared residents ahead of hurricane season.

The city held a community roundup event at 1400 S. Conway Ave. where residents were allowed to drop off bulky items and tires.

The city says preventing illegal dumping is important, especially in flood-prone areas.

A total of 500 tires were collected, and the city says they plan to hold more of these events in the coming months. 

