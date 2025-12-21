Isaac’s Angels Toy Drive distributes over 2,000 toys during 10th anniversary

More than 2,000 toys were distributed Saturday at South Texas Health System Children's hospital thanks to a drive organized by a former patient.

Isaac Garza started the toy drive in 2015 after he was hospitalized at the age of seven with Kawasaki disease, which causes inflammation in the blood vessels.

During a two-month hospital stay, Garza received one toy per day. He later vowed to do the same to spread cheer for hospitalized children who won’t be home for Christmas.

“It helps the parents and the children to get over the fact they're in the hospital,” Garza said.

Students, volunteers and state troopers helped pass out toys, stuffed animals and art supplies.