Workforce Solutions offering summer internships for high school seniors

One local group now wants to help high school seniors get that experience they need to find a job after graduation.

Workforce Solutions is offering two paid summer internships for high school seniors.

“It's important for them to start getting a job early in life this way to get accustomed to skills,” Workforce Solutions spokesman Julio Salinas said.

One of the programs is called the Summer Earn and Learn program, which is for high schoolers with a disability between the ages of 17 and 24.

The other program provides summer work experience for low-income high school students starting at 16-years-old.

To qualify for the latter program, the student's family must be receiving temporary assistance for needy families.

The paid internships start at $12 an hour.

Internships include working in law firms and hospitals, to technical careers in plumbing and HVAC repair.

More information on the internships is available at the Workforce Solutions websites for Hidalgo, Starr and Willacy counties, and the Cameron County Workforce Solutions website.

