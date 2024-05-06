x

Amari Cooper visits McAllen to promote Chess

By: Brandon Benitez

MCALLEN, Texas -- Five-time NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Amari Cooper visited the RGV this weekend to help promote the sport of chess at the youth level.

With the help of McAllen ISD hosting the 2024 RGV Grade Championships Chess Tournament, the hope for Cooper and the organizations he works with can grow the game to provide brighter futures for kids.

