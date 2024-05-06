Amari Cooper visits McAllen to promote Chess
MCALLEN, Texas -- Five-time NFL Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Amari Cooper visited the RGV this weekend to help promote the sport of chess at the youth level.
With the help of McAllen ISD hosting the 2024 RGV Grade Championships Chess Tournament, the hope for Cooper and the organizations he works with can grow the game to provide brighter futures for kids.
Click on the video above for more.
More News
News Video
-
One-vehicle crash in Edinburg causes road closure
-
Protests held for 8-year-old boy killed in Pharr while riding his bike
-
MXLAN brings financial boom to city of McAllen
-
Falcon elected as new Rio Grande City mayor, unofficial election results show
-
Sunday, May 5, 2024: Breezy and muggy, temps in the 90s