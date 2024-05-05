Sunday, May 5, 2024: Breezy and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
One-vehicle crash in Edinburg causes road closure
-
Protests held for 8-year-old boy killed in Pharr while riding his bike
-
MXLAN brings financial boom to city of McAllen
-
Falcon elected as new Rio Grande City mayor, unofficial election results show
-
Sunday, May 5, 2024: Breezy and muggy, temps in the 90s