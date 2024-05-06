Monday, May 6, 2024: Breezy and muggy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 6, 2024
-
Willacy County Young Farmers to hold annual fishing tournament in Port Mansfield
-
Cameron County Sheriff's Office warns residents of scammers impersonating employees
-
Hidalgo Police Department to hold first police academy in July
-
City of Harlingen clears ditch to prepare for hurricane season