Valley first responders helping in flood rescues in East Texas

Rio Grande Valley first responders are heading to East Texas to help in flood rescues.

Authorities in Houston say the worst of the water threat is over, but it has been a long 96 hours for their first responders, and there's still work to do.

That's why many places, including the Valley, are sending people in to help.

Sixteen first responders from across Hidalgo County are currently in the Conroe area. They are all a part of Texas A&M's Task Force One.

The teams are from Pharr, Edinburg, McAllen and Weslaco; they left last week.

Pharr Fire Chief Pilar Rodriguez says two of his firefighters could be out there for up to 14 days.

Rodriguez says the crews are helping evacuate families stranded by floodwaters. They are also helping with damage assessments on homes.

He says so far they are in high spirits, but he is asking the community to keep them in mind.

"Keep them in your thoughts that they remain safe and the people of Texas that are impacted by these floodwaters," Rodriguez said. "We are very proud of all the members of our fire and these individuals that are out there risking their lives to help make other people's lives a little better."

Nine Weslaco firefighters are also on the ground in East Texas.

The Weslaco fire chief said this is a learning experience not only for his team, but for the Valley since hurricane season begins June 1.

Watch the video above for the full story.