Valley officials finalizing voting results for May elections

Results for the May elections are still being finalized, and election officials are still waiting for a few more ballots.

Some votes are still making their way through the mail and election results still have to be canvassed in order to be final and official.

By law, mail-in ballots, military ballots and provisional ballots can still be accepted. Each has their own separate deadline this week.

Those provisional ballots are for people who didn't have the right documentation when they showed up at the polls and had to show more proof.

Cameron County Elections Administrator Remi Garza says ballot boards will review late ballots over the weekend, then results will be finalized.

He says historically, the remaining ballots are a small number.

"It's a handful of votes ultimately," Garza said. "Specifically, those were ballots that were mailed in from overseas or by military members that have more time in order to arrive. They have to be postmarked on or before election day, but they're given more time to actually receive them. That includes people that vote by mail."

Election administrators are also planning runoff elections.

In Cameron County, they include the Cameron County Appraisal District Place 1 and Place 2 and the Texas Southmost College Board of Trustees election for Place 6 and Place 7.

In Hidalgo County, a runoff is planned for the Palmview Council Member Place 1 seat.

The runoffs are scheduled for June 15.

