St. Joseph's Academy Alondra Loya signs to UIW Track & Field
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- St. Joseph's Academy Alondra Loya signed her letter of intent to join the University of Incarnate Word's Track and Field team.
Click on the video above for more on Loya's special day.
More News
News Video
-
Valley officials finalizing voting results for May elections
-
New secondary inspection station in Roma to handle overflow
-
Valley first responders helping in flood rescues in East Texas
-
Alamo teen arrested in connection with a shooting at basketball courts
-
Man sentenced for 2020 murder in Brownsville; was 16 years old at...