Alamo teen arrested in connection with a shooting at basketball courts

Alamo police have charged a teenager with several crimes, including shooting at another person.

Alamo Police Chief Saul Solis said the shooting started as an argument between two teens at the basketball courts at Carman Elementary School. The argument led to shots fired at a separate spot.

Police arrested the teen Monday morning.

Channel 5 News is working to find out more details, including what charges the teen is facing.