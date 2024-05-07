DPS: Man dies from weekend crash in Edinburg
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Sunday, killing one man.
Sgt. Maria Hernandez said the accident happened on Wisconsin Road, west of FM 907 in Edinburg at around 1 a.m. on May 5.
She said preliminary investigation revealed a Ford Focus was stationary on Wisconsin Road and one man was lying on the trunk of the vehicle. No other occupants were inside.
A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a male driver, was traveling eastbound on Wisconsin Road when it rear-ended the Ford.
Hernandez said the man lying on the Ford went airborne and the vehicle veered off the road into an open field where it came to a complete stop.
The unidentified man was taken to DHR at Renaissance in Edinburg with life-threatening injuries. He died on Monday.
The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was discharged later that morning.
The crash remains under investigation.
