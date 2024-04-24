Wednesday, April 24, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Wednesday, April 24, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 80s
-
Cameron County considering tax break for LNG companies
-
Cameron County renews drought-related disaster declaration
-
TxDOT working on road improvements to State Highway 4 following three-vehicle crash
-
Groundbreaking held for floodwater channel expansion project in Edcouch