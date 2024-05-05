MXLAN brings financial boom to city of McAllen

Local artists and musicians are showcasing their talents at the MXLAN Festival in McAllen.

Local businesses who set up shop at the festival say it brings growth to Rio Grande Valley made businesses.

Juan Ramirez is the co-owner of Stephanie's Beads in downtown McAllen. The business started around 20 years ago, but Ramirez says hosting a booth at MXLAN brings a financial boom.

"The times that we've been here, our revenue has increased or tripled from the amount of the previous fiscal year," Ramirez.

This is the fifth year Ramirez has participated in the McAllen festival.

"The exposure, which is something, especially when you're a local business you may not have the revenue to do the advertisements, so this helps a lot," Ramirez said.

MXLAN is a three-day art and musical festival embracing the Latin pop culture.

McAllen Convention Center's Special Events Supervisor Joe Garcia says it also brings a boost to the economy.

"Last year, we were able to bring in over $253,000 in just sales tax," Garcia said.

Last year, MXLAN brought in $4.3 million in total revenue.